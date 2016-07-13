Here's What Caffeine Actually Does To Your Body

Is marijuana now the most widely used psychoactive substance? Nope. And it's not alcohol or nicotine, either. It's actually caffeine, that little gem lurking in your morning cup of coffee.



Caffeine is known to be a stimulant; people use it most often to get a little boost of energy. But exactly what is happening in your body when you consume caffeine, either in coffee, tea, or energy drinks, or in foods like chocolate, hasn't been totally figured out yet.



Researchers currently think that the caffeine buzz has something to do with the inhibitory neurotransmitter adenosine. When adenosine receptors are normally activated, they tend to cause sedative effects, such as reducing your heart rate and suppressing the release of other neurotransmitters (including glutamate and dopamine). But caffeine may work by binding to (and blocking) adenosine receptors in your brain and throughout your body. And once those adenosine receptors are blocked, the other neurotransmitters get to hang out and excite your system. Fun fact: This same mechanism is thought to play a part in caffeine's addictive properties.

