Reflection: Looking back on my week, I did a good job of touching upon all the facets of self care — proper nutrition, consistent fitness, hygiene, and time with family and friends. Then, there’s work/life balance. Nothing was perfect. There were balls that got dropped. There were things that I could have done better if it was all I had to focus on. Ideally, I would have gotten a couple more meditation sessions in, and maybe a few more hours of sleep on my weekend, but, all in all, if I’m adhering to my philosophy of “progress, not perfection,” I did a pretty decent job. The best attitude for self care is to realize that every step in the right direction is exactly that: A step in the right direction.