Today: Jillian Michaels believes in progress, not perfection. She thinks every good choice we make should be acknowledged and celebrated. She says we should own our accomplishments and learn from setbacks. “Appreciating that we are capable, worthy, and deserving is important,” she says. “When we approach life with a good attitude, we open ourselves up to an infinity of possibility. We show the world how we want to be treated by how we treat ourselves.”
Age: 45
Location: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Health and wellness expert, creator of the My Fitness by Jillian Michaels app, former trainer on The Biggest Loser
Day One
7 a.m. — My kids, who are 7 and 9 years old, wake me up every morning with an organic Lucky Jack coffee. I love that they greet me and their little faces are the first thing I see to begin my day. I love that coffee is a way to get in healthy antioxidants and polyphenols. I believe you should always drink organic, because coffee crops are heavily sprayed.
1:30 p.m. — I spend five minutes just chilling in my car. Practicing a mini-meditation to help me stay grounded, and maintain my calm in the midst of Monday madness.
10:30 pm — I fell asleep listening to an audiobook. Personally, I love books on cosmology and astrophysics. I read authors such as Michio Kaku, Brian Greene, and Lawrence M. Krauss. For me, learning about the universe is like my version of going to church.
Day Two
8:30 a.m. — I get in a quick workout in my hotel room with the My Fitness app I created. I do the kickboxing workout. The cool thing about my app is that you can dictate what your goal is, how much time you have, and what equipment is available, and it will customize the workout just for you and your needs.
1:00 p.m. — I took some time to work on a piece I am writing about my recent trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. On the trip, I had the remarkable opportunity to meet with South Sudanese refugees fleeing violence. In June, I’ll be launching a “challenge” to raise funds for UNHCR’s work supporting refugees around the world. As much as I love my day job, I love giving time and advocating for a cause that matters so much to me and brings meaning to my life.
7 p.m. — I grabbed dinner with a few friends. I find that maintaining a strong relationship with close friends and family helps me feel connected.
Day Three
7 a.m. — I take my supplements with breakfast. I’m huge on supplementation to give me an edge with metabolism and anti-aging. I take multi-collagen with glucosamine, chondroitin, and MSM, an organic green superfood supplement, krill omega 3 oil, and an adaptogen and antioxidant blend. I only take organic, ethically sourced supplements. Alaya Naturals is my go-to.
1 p.m. — I crush a quick spin class to get my sweat on. I try to get four workouts in a week and I grab them whenever and wherever I can.
9:30 p.m. — I downloaded a couple new tunes onto my workout playlist. I can’t work out without music. I will literally head home if I’ve forgotten my headphones on the way to the gym. Right now, I love Billie Eilish’s new album. I’m obsessed with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s stuff. I’ll train to anything Diplo. I’m pretty diverse with my music.
Day Four
7:20 a.m. — I make a quick, healthy breakfast because I have a packed schedule today. I grab some organic greek yogurt and toss some organic crushed almonds and berries in it. Now, it’s time to head out. It is a perfect breakfast because it has quality macronutrients (protein, fat, and carbs) and it’s loaded with vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants.
1 p.m. — On my lunch hour, I get a DEXA scan, which measures bone mineral density and loss. It’s part of my yearly physical, which I never miss. Fortunately, I have no health issues, but early detection is the largest part of the cure for pretty much any medical condition. Plus, it provides massive peace of mind. I stay on top of everything from my bone density to my blood sugar.
7:00pm — I have a Nerf gun war with my kids. Playing with my kids takes my mind off the adult nonsense that can bog me down and stress me out.
Day Five
8 a.m. — I slammed out a quick 20 minute HIIT workout with the My Fitness app.
9:30 a.m. — I volunteer on a field trip with my kids for school.
5 p.m. — I get a manicure and pedicure. Self care and hygiene are really important for my state of mind. When we take care of ourselves physically, it helps remind us that we matter. Our health matters, and it improves self esteem.
Day Six
11 a.m. — I take a yoga class. I’m not great at yoga, but I love that it helps me keep my mobility. I always feel totally reinvigorated after shavasana.
1 p.m. — I have my favorite poke bowl with wild salmon and organic black rice for lunch. Another superfood dish that’s super tasty. Loaded with omega 3 healthy fats, fiber, protein, and minerals.
3 p.m. — The kids and I go to our local animal shelter to walk the pups. We are big animal lovers. We’re very involved in a variety of animal charities and causes, but this one in particular is very important to my kids. Plus, studies have shown animal companions help people reduce stress.
Day Seven
11 a.m. — I have a Mother’s Day brunch with my friend and co-parent, the grand-moms, and my kids. Family is always prioritized above all else in my life for me. Whenever I’m feeling anxious, run-down, or stressed, it’s my family that reminds me of what’s truly important. They bring joy into my life.
3 p.m. — I give my kids a surfing lesson at the beach. This one is twofold — I get time in nature and time with my kids.
7:30 p.m. — I take a bath. I get that this is super cliché in the wellness world, but I’m such a big “bath person.”
Reflection: Looking back on my week, I did a good job of touching upon all the facets of self care — proper nutrition, consistent fitness, hygiene, and time with family and friends. Then, there’s work/life balance. Nothing was perfect. There were balls that got dropped. There were things that I could have done better if it was all I had to focus on. Ideally, I would have gotten a couple more meditation sessions in, and maybe a few more hours of sleep on my weekend, but, all in all, if I’m adhering to my philosophy of “progress, not perfection,” I did a pretty decent job. The best attitude for self care is to realize that every step in the right direction is exactly that: A step in the right direction.
