The Health Benefits Of Greek Yogurt, Explained

As great as Greek yogurt is, you might have Fage fatigue. Luckily, there are lots of different yogurts on the market, like ones made with almond and coconut milk, which might be good substitutions for people with lactose allergies, Dunn says. (Although, Greek yogurt tends to be a safe bet for people who are lactose intolerant because it's strained so many times, she says.) "Goat's milk has slightly less lactose than cow's milk, so goat's milk yogurt could be an option for someone with lactose intolerance," she says. "Usually the flavor of goat's milk is a bit more tart." And then there's Icelandic Skyr, which is another strained yogurt that usually has a milder flavor than Greek yogurt, but is also protein-rich, she says.