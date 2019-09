I drive home after Orangetheory. Traffic is a struggle in Los Angeles, and you really have to build your schedule around it. For me, I work about 20 minutes from my home with no traffic, but during the evening rush hour the commute can take up to 90 minutes. This is why I choose to work out after work: to cut down on my commute. But even when I leave the area around 7:30 p.m., it can still take up to 50 minutes to get home. No fun. Sitting at a desk all day and then sitting in traffic for a long time is another reason why I try to work out often and eat healthy. I’m just not moving enough. My FitBit is mad at me because I never hit anywhere close to 10,000 steps a day. My FitBit Versa was a gift, but it costson Amazon.