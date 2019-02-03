Every Celebrity Moment At The Super Bowl

Whether you're rooting for the New England Patriots, the Los Angeles Rams, or just tuning in for the halftime show (or the commercials), this year's Super Bowl game in Atlanta is set to deliver at least one thing that should appeal to everyone: celebrity appearances.
Despite the ongoing controversy regarding the NFL and its treatment of player Colin Kaepernick that has led some celebrities to opt out of (or call out) the Super Bowl, there are still many others turning out for the game. So, from Post Malone to Gisele Bündchen, here's what celebrities did at the Super Bowl.