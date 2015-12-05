While we're still on this "Disney princesses as everything" kick, the latest version may be a statement about the juxtaposition of timeless characters and the ephemeral nature of art and taste — or it's just coffee. Cosmopolitan commissioned latte artist Michael Breach to "paint" portraits of five Disney ladies in his medium. The time-lapse video Cosmo shot of him in action makes the whole process look deceptively easy. It's as if Ariel were already in that steaming hot cup waiting for Breach to uncover her from the foam.
If you haven't seen Breach's work before, his Instagram account is worth a look. He's painted everyone from Ice Cube to Jesus, shaved-head Britney Spears to Chewbacca. Inside Amy Schumer fans should also recognize his work from her sketch, "Foam," in which a barista silently romanced her with his coffee art.
And yeah, if our barista suddenly started serving up Pocahontas and Belle every morning, we might be tempted to take the relationship beyond the coffee shop, too. Here's a video in which Breach explains the origins of his art.
If you haven't seen Breach's work before, his Instagram account is worth a look. He's painted everyone from Ice Cube to Jesus, shaved-head Britney Spears to Chewbacca. Inside Amy Schumer fans should also recognize his work from her sketch, "Foam," in which a barista silently romanced her with his coffee art.
And yeah, if our barista suddenly started serving up Pocahontas and Belle every morning, we might be tempted to take the relationship beyond the coffee shop, too. Here's a video in which Breach explains the origins of his art.
Advertisement