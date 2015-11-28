The women of Disney are many things (mermaids, warriors, princesses) and have been reimagined over the years in many ways (including as members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, naturally). But even putting discussion of the many tired female stereotypes that surround them aside (really, Ariel, you're going to literally trade your voice away for a shot at that pretty, pretty boy?), one has to acknowledge that their always-sparkling eyes and oh-so-minuscule waistlines are not of this world.
Until now, that is. Finnish artist Jirka Väätäinen has used Photoshop to reimagine what some of Disney's most memorable heroines would look like as real-life women. From Elsa to Anna, Cinderella to Jasmine, Belle to Merida to Mulan and more, the results are stunning.
Take a look.
Until now, that is. Finnish artist Jirka Väätäinen has used Photoshop to reimagine what some of Disney's most memorable heroines would look like as real-life women. From Elsa to Anna, Cinderella to Jasmine, Belle to Merida to Mulan and more, the results are stunning.
Take a look.