The One Thing You Should Be Buying At Zara This Fall

We'd like to believe we're familiar enough with Zara that nothing the store does, not even its sales strategies , could surprise us. But that would be a lie. There's still so much mystery that surrounds the fast-fashion retailer, from its secret hoard of amazing stylists to how its able to reproduce runway trends so quickly (not how to pronounce its name though, we already have that one down). Most recently, we found ourselves wondering: When did Zara's collection of earrings get so dang good?!