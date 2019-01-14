10 Things To Buy On Etsy Before They're Gone Forever

I've found myself yelling at my computer a total of three times in my life. The most recent incident? When an item I had been contemplating sold out on Etsy. Clearly, I did not heed the little hourglass warning that says, "Don't wait. There's only one of these available." That missed opportunity (for a pair of vintage Miu Miu pumps, no less) threw me into a spiral of regret, fantasizing about all of the outfits that could have been.
Finding gems on Etsy, as with all vintage shopping, takes time and patience. Even if you think you've mastered the game of winning search terms and worthy shops, the number of products on Etsy is overwhelming. Next thing you know, you're 40 tabs deep in things you want to buy.
The intense level of effort that goes into effectively shopping at Etsy is what makes losing out on a perfect purchase so tough to swallow. So as a result of my pain, I've decided to bring my Etsy sourcing skills to the masses by sharing all the pieces I haven't quite pulled the trigger on that you should. From summer's silky scarves and white linen tops to fall finds like velvet dresses and knit handbags, these are the best Etsy finds around. I may not be a master at buying things before it's too late, but I do consider myself to be a pro at clicking "next page" until 2 a.m. And what's better than having someone who's willing to do all the work for you?
