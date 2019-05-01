Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
What To Buy Now
Home
Major Memorial Day Home Sales Worth Shopping Now
by
Elizabeth Buxton
More from What To Buy Now
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
to
B*A*P*S
Eliza Huber
3 hours ago
What To Buy Now
Cook Like A Gourmet Chef With These Highly-Rated Indoor Herb Garden Kits
Olivia Harrison
3 hours ago
Fashion
Your Go-To Outfit Guide For Casual Weddings This Summer
Eliza Huber
5 hours ago
Shopping
The Best Memorial Day Sales: A Real-Time Report Of Every Major Fa...
For some of us, the first Monday in May is an unspoken national holiday, where we take a break from working around 5 PM to bear witness to all the lewks
by
Emily Ruane
Home
An Expert Guide To Buying & Styling Affordable Art For Your Home
Art is an immense and relative term, making it either a dream or a nightmare for those attempting to navigate it on a buyer's level. Regardless of if
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Fashion
I Tried A 7-Item Capsule Wardrobe & It Wasn't Nearly As Limi...
The past few years have given rise to a strange combination of minimalism and maximalism. Bombarded with information about our spending habits (the
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
6 Beauty Brands That Are Fighting Anti-Abortion Laws
Whether you're tuning into news, getting constant push alerts on your phone, or scrolling down your Twitter feed, it feels like every day there's a new
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Dermstore Is Having A
Huge
Blowout Sale — & These Are Ou...
There's always a way to justify a little vanity refresh. Maybe you just moved and you're looking to stock a brand-new medicine cabinet. Maybe you just
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
How To Shop Rihanna’s New Fenty Clothing Line
That Rihanna reign just won't let up. Yes her fans' cries for new music will go unheard for the foreseeable future, but we can understand why: Bad Gal Ri
by
Channing Hargrove
Home
Anthropologie Is Hosting A Major Summer Home Sale
Anthropologie is offering up to 30% off its stylish collection of home goods in honor of its most recent sale drop: The Decorating Event. The dreamy deals
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Beauty
20 Price-Chopped Amazon Beauty Products To Add To Your Next Prime...
It's easy to feel overwhelmed shopping on Amazon. Not that we don't do it all the time (because free two-day shipping is the bomb), but you can't help but
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
Madewell's New Art-Inspired Collab Will Be Everywhere This S...
Madewell is all about sticking to its roots. Despite having over 100 stores around the world, the reinvented workwear and denim brand has never lost its
by
Eliza Huber
How To Save Money
Real Women Who Make Cold Brew At Home Share Their Brewing Methods...
Is there anything that screams "I'm a high-functioning adult" louder than showing up somewhere with your own homemade iced coffee? Making cold brew at
by
Olivia Harrison
Shopping
Under-$50 Must-Haves For A Stylish Beach Weekend
When the mercury begins to hold steady at 70 degrees, a particular type of frenzy takes hold of you. You’re browsing bathing suits, saving pedicure art
by
Emily Ruane
Home
This Exclusive New Container Store Collection Is A Marie Kondo St...
Ever since binge-watching the entirety of Netflix's Tidying Up with Marie Kondo in a single day, her viral KonMari Method of sparking joy through tidying
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Trader Joe's Food
These Are The Best Ice Cream Products At Trader Joe's, Accor...
A person in an Aloha shirt can be trusted on a number of topics. If they're behind a bar, they know fruity cocktails. If they're by the beach, they know
by
Michelle Santiago...
Shopping
These Are The Best Sales Of The Week, According To Our Shopping E...
When you’ve got a shopping habit like ours — make that a shopping job — you find yourself saving more pieces to a wish list that seems to know no
by
Emily Ruane
Shopping
Vision-Board Your Vacation In A Pair Of Woven Mules
When it comes to a summer shoe, there’s nothing better than a slip-on style like the mule. It’s sandal-adjacent, with the same ease of wear and skin
by
Emily Ruane
Beauty
Every Beauty Sale Worth Shopping Over Memorial Day Weekend
No matter how you're celebrating Memorial Day Weekend this year — hanging on a beach with a beer and your best friends or taking the time to just chill
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
Lil Nas X’s Lyric “Wrangler On My Booty” Takes On A New Meaning
The Yeehaw Agenda is showing no signs of slowing down, and in many ways, we have Lil Nas X to thank for that. Although his infectious hit "Old Town Road"
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Rihanna's Fenty Line Is Bringing Some Much Needed Inclusivit...
Much to the disappointment of the Rihanna Navy, Bad Gal Ri Ri's next drop will not be music, or even make-up, but the superstar's first clothing offering
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
12 BBQ Outfit Ideas, From Saucy To Smokin’ Hot
As a cuisine, barbecue is one with a mankind-encompassing history, varying regional idiosyncrasies, and an encyclopedic assortment of tools and techniques
by
Emily Ruane
What To Buy Now
The Most Highly Rated Ice Cream Makers On Amazon
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream, right? Great, so since we're all on the same page about the dessert, we should probably figure out a
by
Olivia Harrison
Shopping
This Is What You Should Be Wearing When You Travel
There's something to be said about the woman who still dresses to the nines at the airport; she's elegant, she's evolved, and she respects the glamour of
by
Us
Beauty
A Chic New Skin-Care Brand Just Launched At Target — & Everything...
Walking through the personal-care aisles of Target proves there's no shortage of skin-care options. The only downside of having so many choices at your
by
Megan Decker
Travel
The Savviest Summer Travel Essentials
Even for those of us no longer on a regimented school-vacation schedule, finding the calendar days for warm-weather OOO time is still a key June through
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Living
Over-The-Top Pool Floats To Get Summer 2019 Started
Memorial Day Weekend is glistening on the horizon, foreshadowing the imminent arrival of 24/7 summer brain — a seasonal diagnosis that, among other
by
Danielle Cohen
Food & Drinks
These Are The BEST Non-Dairy Ice Cream Brands
What will we be doing this summer besides soaking up sun and sipping frosé? Eating ice cream, of course. Because it is, after all, the official season
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Fashion
Treat Yourself With These Plus-Size Lingerie Looks
For the longest time, lingerie was looked at as a way to appeal to the male gaze. Dripping with misogyny, lingerie scenes in TV and movies implied that a
by
Liz Black
TV Shows
Canned Gin & Tonics Could Become The Drink Of Summer Thanks To
Today, the second season of the hit British comedy Fleabag arrives on Amazon Prime Video in U.S. In addition to introducing us to a hot priest with
by
Olivia Harrison
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted