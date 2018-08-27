The One Thing You Should Be Buying At Zara This Autumn

We'd like to believe we're familiar enough with Zara that nothing the store does, not even its sales strategies, could surprise us. But that would be a lie. There's still so much mystery that surrounds the fast-fashion retailer, from its secret hoard of amazing stylists to how its able to reproduce runway trends so quickly. Most recently, we found ourselves wondering: When did Zara's collection of earrings get so dang good?!
We're used to perusing Zara's website on a bi-weekly basis — it drops new items every Tuesday and Thursday — but somehow its new line-up of statement earrings snuck up on us. After taking a recent pass through Zara's jewellery section, we found ourselves adding more than a few to our cart. Since we're big believers in sharing our best shopping finds, allow us to introduce you to the fall class of Zara earrings. From sweetheart chandeliers to big and bold doorknockers, there's something for everyone this season. Just add to this to the list of reasons why Zara's quickly taking over our entire closets.
