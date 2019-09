The One Thing You Should Be Buying At Zara This Autumn

We're used to perusing Zara's website on a bi-weekly basis — it drops new items every Tuesday and Thursday — but somehow its new line-up of statement earrings snuck up on us. After taking a recent pass through Zara's jewellery section, we found ourselves adding more than a few to our cart. Since we're big believers in sharing our best shopping finds, allow us to introduce you to the fall class of Zara earrings. From sweetheart chandeliers to big and bold doorknockers, there's something for everyone this season. Just add to this to the list of reasons why Zara's quickly taking over our entire closets.