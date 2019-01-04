Turn Tangled Jewels Into Organized Luxury With These Over-The-Door Hangers

Like the earbud wires that used to mysteriously play twister in our purses and pockets post Ariana Grande jam sessions, our jewelry seems to follow aggressively-tangled suit, no matter where or how gingerly we lay it down. Attempting to accessorize from a chaotic pile of necklaces that have somehow worked themselves into a Gordian knot of rings, bracelets, and backless earrings, is nothing short of our darkest nightmare — especially after hitting snooze about ten times too many on Monday morning. But just as wireless headphones solved our tangled music dilemmas, there also exists a secret weapon for our war against disorganized jewelry: the over-the-door organizer.
Unlike jewelry boxes or dishes, the over-the-door solution battles against jumbled messes (a.k.a. constrictor knots) by suspending our accessories in individual compartments instead of laying them flat in clumped heaps. These crafty products go beyond a more streamlined jewelry storage system by opening up space and style-showcasing opportunities inside our bedrooms too. So opt out of wrestling with the one necklace you want to wear on Monday morning and shop the ten over-the-door hangers ahead instead. These secret weapons will keep your most unruly chains to clunkiest statement pieces organized and in line for nightmare-free accessorizing.
No space for a vanity? No problem — create a mini suspended model with this hanging jewelry armoire.
With 80 pockets, this canvas hanger ensures that every delicate necklace has its own personal (and tangle-free) space.
The Cadillac of over-the-door jewelry organizers; this lockable cabinet comes complete with LED lights, a multitude of varying hooks, drawers, and even a mirror for putting your streamlined pieces on with.
If you want to make a decor statement out of organizing your jewels, then let this copper lip piece do the light accessory lifting.
This simple but mighty organizer from Umbra has a playful-modern feel with it's sleek and geometric design.
This polished, pearl-brass hanger boasts an impressive system of hooks and panels on swinging arms for the sharpest organization.
This compact, six-compartment armoire is ideal for earring and ring enthusiasts to neatly and suspend stack their collections in.
This bronze organizer is built to cleanly stylishly display over 250 pieces of your most cherished pieces, from necklace hooks to bracelet and earring bars.
