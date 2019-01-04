Story from Home Organization

Turn Tangled Jewels Into Organized Luxury With These Over-The-Door Hangers

Elizabeth Buxton
Like the earbud wires that used to mysteriously play twister in our purses and pockets post Ariana Grande jam sessions, our jewelry seems to follow aggressively-tangled suit, no matter where or how gingerly we lay it down. Attempting to accessorize from a chaotic pile of necklaces that have somehow worked themselves into a Gordian knot of rings, bracelets, and backless earrings, is nothing short of our darkest nightmare — especially after hitting snooze about ten times too many on Monday morning. But just as wireless headphones solved our tangled music dilemmas, there also exists a secret weapon for our war against disorganized jewelry: the over-the-door organizer.
Unlike jewelry boxes or dishes, the over-the-door solution battles against jumbled messes (a.k.a. constrictor knots) by suspending our accessories in individual compartments instead of laying them flat in clumped heaps. These crafty products go beyond a more streamlined jewelry storage system by opening up space and style-showcasing opportunities inside our bedrooms too. So opt out of wrestling with the one necklace you want to wear on Monday morning and shop the ten over-the-door hangers ahead instead. These secret weapons will keep your most unruly chains to clunkiest statement pieces organized and in line for nightmare-free accessorizing.
No space for a vanity? No problem — create a mini suspended model with this hanging jewelry armoire.
Rebrilliant
Parishville Overdoor Shelf Organizer
$99.90$49.99
With 80 pockets, this canvas hanger ensures that every delicate necklace has its own personal (and tangle-free) space.
The Container Store
80-pocket Canvas Hanging Jewelry Organizer
$24.99
The Cadillac of over-the-door jewelry organizers; this lockable cabinet comes complete with LED lights, a multitude of varying hooks, drawers, and even a mirror for putting your streamlined pieces on with.
SONGMICS
Over-the-door Jewelry Armoire
$163.18$129.99
This white metal organizer has a simple, rustic-chic feel.
PB teen
Over The Door Jewelry Organizer Mirror
$149.00$99.99
If you want to make a decor statement out of organizing your jewels, then let this copper lip piece do the light accessory lifting.
Urban Outfitters
Lips Metal Over-the-door Multi-hook
$39.00
This simple but mighty organizer from Umbra has a playful-modern feel with it's sleek and geometric design.
Umbra
Estique Over The Door Accessory Organizer
$65.00$24.99
This polished, pearl-brass hanger boasts an impressive system of hooks and panels on swinging arms for the sharpest organization.
InterDesign
Classico Over The Door Jewelry Organizer
$41.91
This compact, six-compartment armoire is ideal for earring and ring enthusiasts to neatly and suspend stack their collections in.
Moreau
Over The Door Jewelry Armoire With Mirror
$179.99$67.98
This bronze organizer is built to cleanly stylishly display over 250 pieces of your most cherished pieces, from necklace hooks to bracelet and earring bars.
Umbra
Isabella Over-the-door Jewelry Organizer I...
$49.99$39.99
