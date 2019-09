Turn Tangled Jewels Into Organized Luxury With These Over-The-Door Hangers

Like the earbud wires that used to mysteriously play twister in our purses and pockets post Ariana Grande jam sessions, our jewelry seems to follow aggressively-tangled suit, no matter where or how gingerly we lay it down. Attempting to accessorize from a chaotic pile of necklaces that have somehow worked themselves into a Gordian knot of rings, bracelets, and backless earrings, is nothing short of our darkest nightmare — especially after hitting snooze about ten times too many on Monday morning. But just as wireless headphones solved our tangled music dilemmas, there also exists a secret weapon for our war against disorganized jewelry: the over-the-door organizer.