These Beauty Storage Ideas Will Reduce Your Stress On Rushed Mornings

While many of us lustfully pin images of pristine vanities and countertops stocked with Byredo perfume bottles and wiped-clean Diptyque candle jars holding clean makeup brushes , our realities are rarely so picture-perfect. If you feel a pang of jealousy when you see a #shelfie post of your dream vanity, then compare it to your endless piles of hair elastics and half used tubes of mascara and lip balm, let us be the first to say: You're not alone.