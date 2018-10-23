Wireless headphones have been around for years, but a truly wireless earbud has taken the tech accessory industry by storm. While Apple AirPods are likely the cause of our newfound acceptance of wireless earbuds, brands are springing up left and right with their own answer to the new trend.
If you're thinking of getting a pair and either don't have an iPhone or aren't quite sold on $160 AirPods, look no further. We've rounded up several wireless earbud alternatives to the Apple AirPods that range from as low as $40. Whether you're looking for a quick and painless purchase to try out the trend, or are looking for state of the art earbuds that rival your beloved premium headphones — we've got you covered.
Click through to see the best alternatives to Apple AirPods.