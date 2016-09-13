Here's What It's Actually Like To Use Apple's AirPods



The Pros Once the pods are in your ears, you forget they look so odd. You're just listening to music, same as you normally would. They feel similar to EarPods — no surprises there — but now, you're not tethered to your phone (which is great if you have a tendency to forget you are tethered to a phone or desktop with wired headphones, like I do). This freedom is perhaps my favorite thing about the AirPods. They also connect to your phone super-quickly and easily. Just hold the encased pods near your phone, flip open the case, and connect. This is also how you can check their, and the case's, battery life.



They sound similar to wired EarPods, as well. While that's not exactly a pro, considering that audio signal is now wireless, it's not bad. They do let in outside audio, which is convenient both for safety and conversation: You can tell if someone is talking to you, or if you totally didn't see a car coming straight at you while you were playing Pokémon Go while crossing the street.



At the bottom end of each AirPod is also a beam-forming microphone, so you can still take phone calls as you normally would. This mic works really well — thanks to accelerometers and other tech hidden inside, it can detect the vibrations when you start talking, and perform some superb noise cancellation. And double-tapping the side of the pod lets you hail Siri. This is convenient if you need her to look up some information, such as the weather conditions outside, but can also be a little annoying.