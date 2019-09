Here's What It's Actually Like To Use Apple's AirPods

The Cons

Verdict

That annoying part? Well, it depends on your preferences, but having to use Siri to switch songs or adjust the volume is a little superfluous. I'd love to just be able to slide my finger up or down the AirPod, er, shaft to adjust the volume, rather than summoning Siri or tapping the volume button on my iPhone.While they have a respectable battery life that should get you through the workday or a cross-country plane flight (five hours of listening in one sitting, 24 hours of charging from the case), they do still have a battery life, and forgetting to charge could mean you're music-less if you don't have backup earbuds.And the threat of losing one or both of these $159 earbuds (not a cheap buy in the first place) is real. Keeping the case handy helps, as does their ability to let you hear outside sounds so you don't need to remove them to carry on a conversation.AirPods are still a month out from shipping , so you've got plenty of time to decide if this product makes sense for you.For me, the price is what makes me hesitant. If these were under-$100 earphones, I'd order them in a heartbeat. But the tech inside is undoubtedly cool, and for the most part incredibly useful — did I mention that when you take one AirPod out of your ear, both automatically stop playing music? Pretty cool. But if you enjoy the safety and "unavailability" of headphone wires when in public, the AirPods certainly don't offer that. And while the fit is solid and walking around with them is fine, I'm not sure I'd trust them on a run just yet. But if you're ready to embrace this wire-free world Apple is proposing, they're still cheaper than some other wireless options (with a ton more built-in capabilities, too). They still look awkward, though.