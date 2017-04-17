Your jewelry is the type of sentimental treasure that provides equally cool visuals as a fashion statement and a home decor accent. Besides your underwear, it's the only part of your wardrobe that's completely seasonless — and we'll hazard it looks a little nicer on your nightstand than your skivvies would.
Keeping your baubles in plain sight not only helps with your daily deliberations on accessorizing, it's also a gorgeous showcase that sets the scene for your bedroom. Whether your favorite pieces came from an heirloom collection or a fast-fashion chain, it's all about having the right presentation — so plastic drawer organizers just won't do.
Ahead, we found 10 creative and aesthetically pleasing storage solutions that will make tangled knickknicks a thing of the past.