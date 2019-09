However, die-hard fans of The Fresh Prince are salty about the absence of someone who is very much alive and well. Despite the cast's best efforts to make us like her, the Fresh Prince fandom will never accept Reid as Aunt Vivian Banks. We just don’t see it for her , not in 1993 when they forced her into our lives, not now, not ever. She lacked personality, style, and pizazz, and felt generally stale amongst the rest of her fictional family. Complex ranked her the second most-hated sitcom character of all time — second only to Leonard from Big Bang Theory. The only Aunt Viv we acknowledge is Janet Hubert, also known as dark-skinned Aunt Viv.