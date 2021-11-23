King Richard takes audiences back to Compton, California in the early 1990s, a time and place where social injustice and class tensions ran high. Tucked in a lower-income neighbourhood were Richard Williams (Will Smith, sporting a convincing Shreveport accent and world-weary countenance), Oracene Price (Lovecraft Country’s Aunjanue Ellis), and their five girls, living on top of each other in a loving but tiny home. There, Richard executed a detailed plan to make his youngest daughters Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) into the greatest tennis players the world has ever seen. The goal was lofty but not impossible — the girls were overflowing with undeniable talent — but there were clear barriers to entering tennis, a sport dominated by rich white athletes who had dedicated their lives to the game. Though they had been on the court since birth, the Williams sisters didn’t have the same infinite financial resources to pour into their training as their peers, putting them at a disadvantage. But Richard had something that others in the game didn’t have: audacity. Armed with the evidence of his children's ability as well as the belief that they could succeed in everything they tried (under his guidance), the Williams’ patriarch pitched the best coaches in the industry with an offer to coach “the next two Michael Jordans.” All he needed was one “yes” to get the girls started.