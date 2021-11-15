Sister, Sister: King Richard Stars Saniyya Sidney & Demi Singleton Were Meant To Be

How I want my audience to feel

Saniyya: I really want people to take their kids to see King Richard because it’s an amazing family movie. If you’re between the ages of 6 and 10, you’re growing up and seeing just how different people are and what they expect from you, especially if you’re a young Black girl. We get told so much about what we’re supposed to be in this world, so it’s important to have people around us to lift us up and help us become who we want to be. And for parents, I hope that they view Richard and Oracene (Aunjanue Ellis) as parents who were preparing Venus and Serena to be the best that they could be and then apply that at home with their kids. Like, “When you step out of this house, I want you to have goals like Venus and Serena did.”

Demi: I’d like people to better understand Richard Williams. I feel like he was a misunderstood man, and this movie will finally allow people to see why he did the things he did and how great he actually was. His plan worked — his kids are some of the greatest athletes in the world! — and I think this movie will give people a chance to understand his motives.