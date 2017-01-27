Venus and Serena Williams (a.k.a. the Beyoncé and Solange of sports, a.k.a. The Best To Ever Do It, a.k.a. My #SisterGoals) have both triumphed in their respective semifinals matches, and are going to compete against each other as finalists in this weekend’s Australian Open. This will be the 28th time the sisters have gone head-to-head. Together, the two of them have amassed 70 titles. The siblings have already secured their 71st because either way, a Williams is going to win the Australian Open. That in itself is more than enough for me. But it might be too much for Twitter to handle. Since the sibling face-off was confirmed, users have been completely losing it. As Black women who are no longer 21, the Williams sisters have faced quite a bit of doubt. And if they won't be petty and gloat for the haters, Twitter will do it for them. Check out some of the responses, below.
SERENA.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
VENUS.
THE DREAM.#ausopen pic.twitter.com/zWfxtgxvzn
BLACK HISTORY MONTH HAS COME EARLY!!— Jesus Walks (@iamjesuswalks) January 26, 2017
Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the Australian... I mean William's Open???#AusOpen#AustraliaDay
"These new girls hit harder"— [bottom bracket] (@landyklk) January 26, 2017
"Venus and Serena are past their prime"
"They can't stay on top"
"They should they retire" #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/yBM8DhNBWs
If you're in the stands watching Venus & Serena Williams compete, what do you do?! Who do you root for?! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/TT3P6lstZM— Sesali (@BadFatBlackGirl) January 27, 2017
All that talk about the Venus/Serena and retirement pic.twitter.com/jAelVIR0Tr— All Things Serena (@all_serena) January 27, 2017
