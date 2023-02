Quantumania Is A Disaster — Except For Jonathan Majors

That harrowing prophecy comes true in Quantumania. Another version of the supervillain emerges in this plot, a time and space traveler named Kang the Conqueror who finds himself indefinitely trapped in the Quantum Realm. Let me just state the obvious: this Kang is fine. And it’s not just his looks — though Majors is finer than frog hairs — but his aura and determination that will have you squirming in your seat. Both characters are obviously played by the same performer but, credit to Majors’ otherworldly acting, they couldn’t be more different. Where He Who Remains was a gentle sage who turned his world weariness to the higher calling to protect the multiverse, this new variant is a hardened, bloodthirsty warrior seeking total colonisation and control. Armed with advanced technology, powerful weapons that he discovered from his time traveling crusade, and an army at his command, Kang the Conqueror doesn’t care about anything or anyone — he just wants to win, and he’ll do whatever it takes to make that happen. The villain has a frightening presence, of course, but Majors injects the role with so much nuance that you’re almost able to empathise with Kang’s plight. Almost. Alternating between moments of heartache, quiet fury, and unfettered rage, Majors’ performance as the multifaceted and literally multidimensional antagonist is one of the shining moments of an MCU offering that’s otherwise disjointed . (There’s a reason that the Rotten Tomatoes score is so low for this film. To call it “weird” would be an understatement.)