As An Aussie Curve Model, These Are The Brands That Get Plus Size Right

I’ve been a plus-size model for the last eight years. In that time, I have seen some incredible changes in the industry. We are now starting to see a range of models from diverse backgrounds, sizes and abilities included in marketing campaigns. This is so important and warms my heart to see but, if you’re anything like me (and chances are if you’re a size 18+, like most Australian women, you will be), you’ll agree that there’s still a fair way to go.
Shopping isn’t always fun for us curvy gals. In fact, more often than not it’s a really disheartening experience. It used to be that finding clothes in a size 16 in-store was really difficult and now as I sit at a size 18 to 20, it is impossible. I look forward to the day when women who are size 16+ can walk into a shopping centre, have heaps of options — and walk out satisfied. And not have to shop in the small, often frumpy plus-size section at the back of the store.
So what do we do until then? We shop online. We plan our outfits weeks in advance to factor in shipping time. We order the same garment in multiple sizes (and hope the brand offers free returns), and we pay that damn shipping fee.
I have searched high and low for clothing that won’t age me beyond my years, clothes that aim to fit my body properly and not just hide it. I want clothes that are the same as what my slimmer friends are wearing. I crave wearing what I see on the runways on some of the top models in the world, however, I know as I watch them walk their slender figures down the runway that just isn’t the case.
But today, I’m not here to talk about our shared frustrations. Rather, I want to share some fashion wisdom — specifically, the 20 size-inclusive brands that I adore, and shop regularly! I hope this helps and makes your shopping experience as enjoyable as it should be. We all deserve to feel amazing in fashion and have options to express ourselves as we please.