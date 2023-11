As An Aussie Curve Model, These Are The Brands That Get Plus Size Right

I’ve been a plus-size model for the last eight years. In that time, I have seen some incredible changes in the industry. We are now starting to see a range of models from diverse backgrounds, sizes and abilities included in marketing campaigns . This is so important and warms my heart to see but, if you’re anything like me (and chances are if you’re a size 18+, like most Australian women , you will be), you’ll agree that there’s still a fair way to go.