ADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Whether they're high-waisted or butt-huggers, finding the perfect pair of jeans can make an outfit, boost your confidence and beautifully round out your capsule wardrobe.
But, unfortunately, finding the right jeans can be difficult when your body doesn't fit into the limited range of conventional sizes available in many stores.
Thankfully, there's a handful of trendy denim brands right here in Australia that are working to change the narrative. These pioneers of plus-size clothing are making shopping for jeans fun again for all the curvy baddies that don't want to compromise their style or their bodies.
Ahead, are 15 of the best plus-size jeans brands in Australia.