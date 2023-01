16 Jeans That Can Actually Handle Big Butts

Maybe you're not 100% sure which styles and fits — flared, skinny, bootcut, etcetera — are going to give your rear the most bang for its buck. But we've rounded together the best, most roomy jeans for big butts that won't gape at the waist or chafe your thighs , because who has time to constantly get pants altered? Ahead, 16 pairs of jeans that are snug in all the right places.