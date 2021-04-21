Let’s be frank: there are already a very limited number of plus-size retailers that actually make attractive clothing. And, the ones that use sustainable practices? Those are an even slimmer bunch. If you're a plus-size person who cares about ethical and sustainably produced clothing, it might seem impossible to fulfill your clothing needs when most brands available to you fall into the fast-fashion category. That’s why we’re taking this opportunity to highlight a handful of garments that are sustainably produced AND cater to plus-size bodies.
Click through the selection of cute and conscious garments ahead for a peek at what slow fashion looks like for fat folk. (Spoiler: there's plus-size denim, summery dresses, and colorful prints!) Let us know in the comments below where your favorite spots are to shop for sustainable plus-size clothing.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Click through the selection of cute and conscious garments ahead for a peek at what slow fashion looks like for fat folk. (Spoiler: there's plus-size denim, summery dresses, and colorful prints!) Let us know in the comments below where your favorite spots are to shop for sustainable plus-size clothing.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.