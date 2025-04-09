Fashion Brand Wray Is Closing — Why It’s A Huge Loss For Plus-Size Shoppers

But Wray’s impact on the community went well beyond the clothing, it offered something that so many plus shoppers clamor for: a brick-and-mortar store. Not only did the physical store in New York allow plus-size customers, who are often forced to buy online, to try items in person but it also fostered an IRL community. Plus fashion influencer Jessica Torres said it “became our third space”: “So many times my girlfriend and I went in just to hang out with the shop girls, which we became really close to, and now have lifelong friends. We even made friends with other plus-size shoppers while hanging out. Wray became a small yet safe space for many fat people.”