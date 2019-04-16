How R29's Junior Fashion Editor Styled Spring's Pastel Trend

Speaking of violet, this Lazy Oaf co-ord is pretty mega. Balmain made a very strong case for pale purple being the shade of spring, with '80s blazers, cargo pants and mesh tops all coming down the catwalk. The beauty of a two-piece, of course, is that you can mix and match the pieces – but I think they have way more impact when worn together, particularly in a block shade like this fizzy hue.