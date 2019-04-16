How R29's Junior Fashion Editor Styled Spring's Pastel Trend

Pastels for spring may seem obvious but it's a seasonal comeback kid for a good reason. Rather than just a smattering of ice cream hues, dreamy diluted shades came out in full force on the SS19 catwalks. A.W.A.K.E Mode championed colour blocking in cornflower blue and pistachio green, Chanel gave us beachside tweed in blushes and lilacs, and Off-White was a masterclass in Limoncello yellow.
If you're a dedicated wearer of black, spring can feel a little daunting, but the fresh blooms and first taste of sunshine needn't mean total submission to the saccharine. When worn in a short suit, flared denim or cool co-ord, sorbet shades are more wearable than you think. Here's how I tackled pastel for spring.
Newly Minted
From Emili Sindlev to Reese Blutstein, palate-cleansing mint has been a go-to for several seasons now. There's something so fresh about it – not as stark as white, but still appealing to those afraid of all-out colour – and it pairs nicely with other pastel shades, too. I've teamed these minty ASOS jeans with a duck egg blue knit from Whistles, but they'd also work well with lilac or blush.
Mellow Yellow
Short suits are the surprise hit of SS19. Part Laura Dern in Jurassic Park, part Diane Keaton in Annie Hall, the key with this hardworking co-ord is going for a Bermuda short that hits the mid-thigh. Wear with a tee and sandals for a more relaxed look or for summer in the city, a silk camisole, loafers and Insta It bag (courtesy of cult label Yuzefi) will hit the nail on the head.
Parma Violet
Speaking of violet, this Lazy Oaf co-ord is pretty mega. Balmain made a very strong case for pale purple being the shade of spring, with '80s blazers, cargo pants and mesh tops all coming down the catwalk. The beauty of a two-piece, of course, is that you can mix and match the pieces – but I think they have way more impact when worn together, particularly in a block shade like this fizzy hue.
