You might have your trusty yoga pants and black leggings in your closet, but how about flare leggings? The quirky wide-leg bottom is a 2023 fan-favorite style. Our favorite soft leggings have been revamped with a subtle or not-so-subtle flare bottom. We've seen it with the transition from baggy jeans to flare jeans, and now the 70s-via-Y2k look has returned for our workout wear. The updated look on the older trend is loved for elongating your legs, bringing a little bit of shape and curviness, and suiting a variety of occasions.
So walk with a little kick in your step with flared leggings, and don't be surprised if they become your new go-to pair. You'll find they add just the right amount of flare (sorry) to every look, from hiking 'fits and even casual work ensembles. Find your new favorite bottoms ahead, and browse the best flared leggings there from reader-favorite brands like Lululemon and Free People.
