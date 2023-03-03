Behold: Aerie’s New & Improved TikTok-Famous Leggings

TikTok's FYP is a dangerous space. We'll casually browse what best-selling bodysuits are out there. Then we'll go down the rabbit hole and somehow find ourselves with more than 10 tabs open, justifying each purchase with "TikTok made me buy it." Unfortunately, dear shopper, we're about to add Aerie's latest Double Crossover Leggings to your list. The brand has revamped its best-selling, TikTok-viral High-Waited Crossover silhouette, and fans are thrilled. Get ready for the most stylish pair of buttery-soft bottoms you'll ever own — these aren't your ordinary all-black leggings. Trust us. The new Double Crossovers are leading the pack when it comes to Aerie leggings.
Where once the crossover waistband was only in the front, now, the Double Crossover Legging and the flare version also feature the V-seam design on the back. Since the original Crossover style went viral in 2021, it has sold out over eight times on Aerie's site and amassed a waitlist of over 156K customers. It was about time the brand graced us demanding customers with an upgraded look, and we can say this new design will sell out in seconds, too.
Mind you; I'm generally not a curious person. I stick to what I like and rarely venture outside of my comfort bubble. However, when it comes to clothes and the latest buzzy items, my curiosity gets the best of me, and as someone who only wears leggings to the gym or for quick errands, I had to put the two styles to the test. Read ahead to see why I've added these Aerie leggings to my loungewear collection.
The Crossover Leggings aren't like your typical workout pair, as it doesn't have that spandex feel. You won't find that thickness or super waist-sculpting look here — butt-enhancing maybe. Instead, the leggings are designed with Aerie's lightweight Real Me fabric, which is thin, breathable, and supersoft. The bottoms are created to give you light support as an everyday pair. So feel free to wear the pair throughout the day, whether you're heading to the post office, walking your dog, working from home, or lounging on your couch. Plus, the affordable price point adds to the perks of this must-have staple. The leggings and flare style are currently on sale for 30% off, with the prior being $38.46 and the latter $45.46.
Both designs come in sizes XXS to XXL with a short or long option for XS to XL. Also, you can choose from Washed Black, True Black, and Marbled Blue shade for the Double Cross Over Leggings. The flared version has a wider range of colors available, with the addition of a dark maple brown, a fuchsia pink, and two green shades — a bright cheerful green and an olive.
As someone with a longer torso than legs, I chose a size small short and the True Black shade for both pieces. The leggings were the perfect length fit-wise, as they hit just at my ankles. Usually, at other stores, I would have had to opt for a cropped style, so I was very happy Aerie offered short and long sizes.
Meanwhile, when it came to the flare leggings they were a tad bit long. However, if I were to wear them outside I knew it would be fine when paired with my white sneakers — my Pure Star Classic Golden Gooses have a bit of height to them. When it came down to the two I liked the look of the flare style more than the leggings, but that's solely because I'm in a flare jeans phase.
Overall, you get the best of both worlds with the design shown in the front and back. I've never encountered leggings that had a unique waistband. Usually, it was just a cool print or vibrant shade. It was also nice that although it was thin, it wasn't see-through, and the waistband comfortably laid against my waist and didn't bunch up.
Yet, I found myself being drawn to the softness of the two styles rather than the crossover design itself. I naturally like wearing oversized sweaters or crewnecks over my leggings, so you wouldn't be able to see the stylish waistband on me. The deep-V is definitely the focal point of these two looks, so I would highly recommend them to those who like wearing cropped tops or tanks. It's a detail that deserves the limelight. In the meantime, you can find me religiously wearing these comfy bottoms around my apartment with my oversized Syracuse University crewneck.
