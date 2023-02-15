Flare Jeans Are A 2023 Must-Have — Here Are 20 Pairs To Try

With looser pants and '70s fashion back in style, we've been searching our souls and asking ourselves: Do we give in? And the answer is "yes." From ultra-wide-leg trousers to relaxed-fit cargo jeans, billowing silhouettes are having a moment. And the biggest comeback of 'em all has to be flare jeans. It's one of 2023's jean trends, and we're all here for the chic yet laid-back style. Not only does it match with any attire — from hanging out with friends to business-casual events — but it elevates basic looks with its bell-shaped bottom. So, get ready to shimmy out of your worn-out jeans and into some brand-new flares.
We also know there are skeptics out there — and we understand the hesitation. Flares can be an overwhelming silhouette for many. Some fear their legs will drown in excess fabric. Others can never find long enough inseams. Still, more can't determine the right proportion of flare opening for their body shape. We're here to say, don't fear the flares: We have the answers to all your wide-legged woes. We've wrangled up the best flare jeans from low- to super-high-rise options in a wide range of blues and neutral hues — there are even a few patterned pairs. Ahead, find all the fanned-out cuts you'll ever need and prepare to upgrade to some extra legroom.
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team.
