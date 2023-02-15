Flare Jeans Are A 2023 Must-Have — Here Are 20 Pairs To Try

We also know there are skeptics out there — and we understand the hesitation. Flares can be an overwhelming silhouette for many. Some fear their legs will drown in excess fabric. Others can never find long enough inseams. Still, more can't determine the right proportion of flare opening for their body shape. We're here to say, don't fear the flares: We have the answers to all your wide-legged woes. We've wrangled up the best flare jeans from low- to super-high-rise options in a wide range of blues and neutral hues — there are even a few patterned pairs. Ahead, find all the fanned-out cuts you'll ever need and prepare to upgrade to some extra legroom.