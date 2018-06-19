Have You Spotted These Teeny Rainbow Bags Taking Over Instagram?

Between Susan Alexandra and Simon Miller, we're still in a time when fun, mostly-mini, and colorful bags are taking center stage. And we might have Instagram to thank for that. Despite the fact that most of us need a lot more space than these itty-bitty purses offer, we just can't resist their photogenic appeal.
The latest mini-bag obsession to take over our feeds comes from a small label called Chivatas. Though the brand just launched in March (and has less than 2,000 followers on Instagram), one look at its site and you'll see that every little mesh bag in every fun colorway is completely sold out. And while we don't know who's behind it just yet (according to Vogue Spain, the founders want to remain anonymous), the prices are in Euros and the first girls to wear the bags are mostly in Spain, so we're guessing that's exactly where they're being designed.
Just as the beaded Susan Alexandra bags are largely inspired by vintage beaded purses from the '60s, these, too, can be linked to old-school styles and mesh market shoppers from around the world. (You can find similar vintage options on Etsy made in Spain in the '60s.) But when you consider just how good they look with jeans and a tee as they do a summer dress or plaid suit, we have a feeling these tiny bags might become a summer staple. Hey, good things really do come in small packages!