Have You Spotted These Teeny Rainbow Bags Taking Over Instagram?

The latest mini-bag obsession to take over our feeds comes from a small label called Chivatas . Though the brand just launched in March (and has less than 2,000 followers on Instagram), one look at its site and you'll see that every little mesh bag in every fun colorway is completely sold out. And while we don't know who's behind it just yet (according to Vogue Spain , the founders want to remain anonymous), the prices are in Euros and the first girls to wear the bags are mostly in Spain, so we're guessing that's exactly where they're being designed.