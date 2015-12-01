It's good to have Meg Ryan back, isn't it?
Sure, she's always technically in our lives thanks to our 10 bajillionth viewing of You've Got Mail on basic cable, but the original rom-com queen has been out of the public eye for quite some time.
Thankfully, the actress has been popping up again and is better than ever, from her delightful appearance on Billy on the Street to her recent empowering interview with Porter magazine.
During her chat in the latter, Ryan candidly talked about aging, and what it means for women. According to People, the Ithaca star told the mag, "I love my age. I love my life right now. I love what I know about. I love the person I've become, the one I've evolved into."
While she has unfairly (though, in this culture, sadly unsurprisingly) received criticism for how her look has evolved over the years, Ryan thinks the emphasis, especially on women, should be placed elsewhere.
"There are more important conversations than how women look and how they are aging," the 54-year-old said, adding, "We get stuck in these conversations about looks and hair color and our roots. It's interesting and funny for five minutes, but it's not that interesting."
Ryan noted that she tends to stay away from any and all celebrity news and gossip and explained that she can't "imagine being a hater." And why would she? She's got an amazing on-screen legacy, and she's found bliss off-screen. As she said to Porter, "I'm with my life right now in a way that I adore, with my kids and my world."
Meg Ryan: America's Sweetheart then, now, and always.
