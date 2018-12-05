Priyanka Chopra Attached Her Chopard Earrings To Her Veil

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress that "took a total of 1,826 hours to complete," an insider shared. "It was closed with 135 satin-covered buttons. Underneath the long-sleeve gown was a strapless column dress made up of 2,380,000 mother of pearl sequins." But that's not where the dazzling details end. In addition to wearing a 75-foot long veil (it was so long she needed a drone to capture the whole thing!), she attached Chopard earrings featuring 12.26-carats of diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold, all from the Haute Joaillerie Collection.
View this post on Instagram
#NickJonas wipes away a tear when he sees #PriyankaChopra walk down the aisle during one of their beautiful ceremonies. Tap the link in our bio to watch the full special on @peopletv. ❤️ | ?: (c) Purple People America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Wedding footage by @CalebJordanLee of East West.
E! News provided a first look at the Chopard jewelry, including the 7.63-carat rose-cut pear-shaped diamond, a 6.42-carat rose-cut pear-shaped diamond and 2.86-carats of diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold earrings – plus the couple's bands, which they exchanged at the alter during their Western wedding service. Jonas' ring is an 18k ethically sourced yellow gold band.
Chopra's engagement ring, however, is from Tiffany & Co. "Priyanka's ring is a high quality cushion cut weighing around 4 carats," Andrew Brown, President, WP Diamonds told E! News at the time of her engagement. "It looks to be somewhere around a G color, VS1 clarity which, from Tiffany & Co, would have a value of around $200,000."
"Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day," the 36-year-old Quantico star tells People. "But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be." Jonas chimed in, saying "The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me. You know, you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional."
