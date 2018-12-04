Priyanka Chopra Married Nick Jonas Wearing Ralph Lauren

In the fairy tale romance of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, designer Ralph Lauren is very much a central character. In 2017, Lauren invited Chopra and Jones to the Met Gala without prior knowledge of them dating, the story goes, and because Lauren was at the beginning of their love story, it made sense for the Bollywood star to wear his designs down the aisle.
“They’re so much a part of our love story for obvious reasons,” Chopra tells People magazine of working with the team at Ralph Lauren. “For the Western wedding, we had been talking to a bunch of incredible designers, but ultimately when Ralph Lauren approached us, I learned that Ralph has only designed three wedding dresses in 50 years — one for his daughter, his daughter-in-law, and his niece."
Advertisement
Lauren presented his sketches to Chopra and she knew as soon as she saw them that she'd made the right decision. “When we went in for the sketch presentation, they created exactly what I envisioned for myself on my wedding day… and I said, ‘Yes’ to the dress,” she tells People.
Chopra wed Jonas wearing a hand-beaded and hand-embroidered long-sleeve dress with floral motifs, scalloped sleeves, and a high neck that took 1,826 hours to complete. Underneath the gown, Chopra wore a strapless dress made of 2,380,000 pearls. Finally, she topped her nuptial look with a 75-foot long tulle veil and the custom Jimmy Choo shoes she picked up in Paris during her bachelorette weekend.
The sweetest touch, however, was the eight words hand-stitched into her gown: her new husband's entire name (Nicholas Jerry Jonas), their wedding date, as well as the names of her parents. And for her 'something old,' Chopra incorporated her new mother-in-law by having a piece of lace from Jonas' mother's own wedding dress sewn into hers.
Advertisement