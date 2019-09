Queen Elizabeth Just Made Ralph Lauren A Knight

This isn't Queen Elizabeth's first time awarding a designer this year. In February, the Queen sat front row next to Anna Wintour at Richard Quinn’s AW18 presentation, where she was on hand to present the designer with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. The accolade, which, according to WWD , was "initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society and diplomacy," will be given to designers who “show exceptional talent and originality while demonstrating value to the community and/or strong sustainable policies.”