Fifty years is a long time, especially when it comes to fashion. Turning the big five-o this year is none other than iconic American brand Ralph Lauren. Through the decades, the heritage brand has remained a recognizable household name, at the top of our shopping lists, and on the forefront of our IG feeds — all of which are no small feat.
This is the label that made polo shirts a thing and that continues to give us fresh, modern wears that never fail to elevate our wardrobes — everyday basics and unforgettable statement pieces alike. To honor this milestone anniversary, take a look at how some of our favorite style stars are continuing to make RL pieces their own today. From neutral knit maxi-dresses paired with polished, navy blazers to monochrome pantsuits dressed down with chunky sneakers, 50 is looking pretty good.