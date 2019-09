Queen Elizabeth Just Made Ralph Lauren A Knight

Queen Elizabeth II has always attracted attention for her bold fashion choices. Earlier this summer, we speculated the meaning behind the brooches Princes William and Harry's grandmother wore during Donald Trump's visit to London — shade! — and what message she was sending by wearing that hat to the Royal Wedding. Aside from being a fashion icon herself we always had an inkling that Queen Elizabeth II was a true fashion aficionado and our suspicions were confirmed when she sat in the front row at London Fashion Week back in February. But now she has gone one step further.