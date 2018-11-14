Queen Elizabeth Just Made Ralph Lauren A Knight

Queen Elizabeth II has always attracted attention for her bold fashion choices. Earlier this summer, we speculated the meaning behind the brooches Princes William and Harry's grandmother wore during Donald Trump's visit to London — shade! — and what message she was sending by wearing that hat to the Royal Wedding. Aside from being a fashion icon herself we always had an inkling that Queen Elizabeth II was a true fashion aficionado and our suspicions were confirmed when she sat in the front row at London Fashion Week back in February. But now she has gone one step further.
On Wednesday, WWD reported HRH named Ralph Lauren an Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Lauren, who celebrated 50 years in business in September, now can request to be called Ralph Lauren KBE, if he wishes.
Antony Phillipson, Queen Elizabeth's Trade Commissioner for North America and British Consul General to New York, tells WWD Lauren earned the honour because "in fashion, business and philanthropy," he has played a "key role in forging transatlantic cultural and economic connections." Phillipson went on to call the designer a "vanguard for the global fashion industry and American style for nearly half a century."
This isn't Queen Elizabeth's first time awarding a designer this year. In February, the Queen sat front row next to Anna Wintour at Richard Quinn’s AW18 presentation, where she was on hand to present the designer with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. The accolade, which, according to WWD, was "initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society and diplomacy," will be given to designers who “show exceptional talent and originality while demonstrating value to the community and/or strong sustainable policies.”
Lauren is the first American fashion designer to receive such an award; among the rare group of Americans similarly celebrated by the British monarchy, he's now in the company of Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, former New York City Mayors Michael Bloomberg and Rudolph Giuliani, Angelina Jolie, Steven Spielberg, Bill and Melinda Gates, and Angela Ahrendts. Lauren's honorary knighthood insignia will be presented by one of the Queen's men at a ceremony next year.
