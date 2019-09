Then there’s the fact Schroeder stumbled into something she never thought she would: Scientology. The former SURver's ex-boyfriend and Pump Rules co-star Jax Taylor roped her into a visit to an L.A. Scientology center about a decade ago after he had appeared in a commercial for the church, as Schroeder explains in Next Level Basic. “At first I didn’t think about talking about my Scientology experience [in NLB]. But I 100% wanted to have ‘The Cult Of Stassi’ chapter in the book. It almost didn’t make it,” she admits over the phone, saying her publishers questioned the chapter’s inclusion. “I was like, I don’t give a fuck. This to me is my favorite part … So I was thinking, ‘Have I ever come close to anything like that?’ And I was like, ‘Uh, I felt like Scientology was like a cult, and I’m gonna talk about it.’”