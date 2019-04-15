And that's not even mentioning everything that went down on Twitter. Whether you were watching with a big group as part of a viewing party, or tucked away at home without distraction, a huge part of being a Game Of Thrones fan means talking about it online — and boy did we talk. According to Twitter, the season 8 premiere was the most tweeted about episode ever, with over 5 million tweets. That was probably why all ten slots on the global Twitter trends list was made up of Game Of Thrones content.