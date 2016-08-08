Along with a new season of Game of Thrones coming out next year, we've got another George R.R. Martin show to look forward to. On Saturday, he announced — on LiveJournal, of all places — that Universal Cable Productions is working on a series based on some of his lesser-known books.
The series, Wild Cards, takes place in a post-WWII world populated by mutants and superheroes, according to Marie Claire — quite a change from Westeros.
So, is that why he hasn't finished The Winds of Winter yet?
It's not actually an excuse, since he's not actually working on it himself. Martin signed a contract with HBO a while back saying he can only work with them. So, his assistant editor, Melinda M. Snodgrass, and producer, Gregory Noveck, will be producing the series.
But he's not worried about UPC getting it wrong: "I have every confidence in Melinda Snodgrass and Gregory Noveck," he wrote. "They know and love the Wild Cards universe almost as well as I do, and I think they will do a terrific job."
Based on his post, the schedule isn't clear yet, nor are the plotlines. He's invited fans to leave suggestions in the comments. Perhaps, the internet will have a say in this new series.
