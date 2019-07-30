To add another tick to this already engagement-packed summer, Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost, are getting married — and boy, did she get a rock. In truth, the couple of two years have been officially engaged since May of this year, but it wasn’t until Comic Con, where the actress is promoting the Avengers franchise, that we finally got a good look at the boulder that's now sitting on her left ring finger.
The ring, an 11-carat light brown diamond on a black, curved band, is believed to be designed by Taffin’s James de Givenchy, nephew of Givenchy’s late founder, Hubert de Givenchy (casual). Shane Co.’s VP of Merchandise, Alicia Davis, told Page Six that Scarlett’s ring “looks to be a spin on two stone shapes, mixing an oval and pear to create an elegant egg shape.” Oh, and did we mention that it's likely valued at just over £300,000? Nice work, Colin.
Coming after a year of traditional celebrity engagement rings (i.e., Jennifer Lawrence, Sarah Hyland and Sophie Turner), we were expecting the fairly nonchalant couple to follow in their predecessors' footsteps. But in true ScarJo fashion, she did the complete opposite. Check out the far-from-traditional engagement ring she's sporting and shop our selection of just as avant garde rings in the slideshow ahead.
