Comic-Con 2019: The Best Fashion Moments

Comic-Con season never disappoints. The annual pop culture extravaganza always makes headlines, largely thanks to its highly anticipated movie trailer drops and major superhero casting news. This year’s event was bursting with big announcements, especially for all the Marvel fans out there. Natalie Portman is re-joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe to take on the role of Thor, Goddess of Thunder. Scarlett Johansson is getting her own Black Widow origin film. And Angelina Jolie and Mahershala Ali are among the list of stars joining the MCU in forthcoming movies.
Beyond bringing all the entertainment buzz, Comic-Con also delivers on the fashion front. Because the event is one giant tribute to all things fandom, celebs often wear ensembles that are a bit more playful and daring than what you’d see at an awards show red carpet. From Camila Mendes to Tessa Thompson, many of our favourite style stars had big sartorial moments in San Diego.
Classic black and white silhouettes reigned supreme, but there were some bright pops of colour, too. (Kristen Bell in head-to-toe hot pink? Yes, please.) On the menswear side, no tuxedos were in sight — instead, we got dark green patterned suits and bold accessories like yellow fanny packs and leather sneaks. Ahead, we highlight some of the best fashion moments from Comic-Con 2019 to give you the style inspo you need all summer long.