Kylie Jenner Was Seen With A White Wedding Gown—& You Can Get One Just Like It

This has been a great summer for celebrity wedding looks. Sophie Turner wore a silk jumpsuit to elope with Joe Jonas eloping in Vegas, and then a classic gown for their second wedding in Paris. Zoe Kravitz singlehandedly made bridal bike shorts a thing, layering them under a sheer dress for her wedding rehearsal dinner. It's clear that Hollywood’s elite are taking wedding fashion very seriously at the moment. And we have some thoughts on who may be next: Kylie Jenner.
To celebrate her 22nd birthday, Kylie Jenner planned a Kardashian-grade bash on a $1.2 million yacht in Italy, according to TMZ. Prior to take off (on a v casual PJ), Jenner and Scott were spotted with two very interesting packages among the rest of their luggage. Not only was there a black garment bag carried in by the flight crew (a tux perhaps?), but with it was a Saks Fifth Avenue garment bag protecting a very feathered, very white gown. Despite most of the dress being concealed, we couldn't help but notice the long train peaking out from the open zipper.
We already know that Kylie is partial to feathered gowns. During this year's Met Gala, the 21 (soon to be 22) year-old billionaire debuted a near-naked custom Versace dress covered in nothing but lavender rhinestones and feathers. The look, which, according to Vogue, took four months for Donatella Versace and her design team to create, featured hand-painted ostrich feather sleeves and a lavender wig to match. Sure, it might be a stretch, but could it be that Jenner looked to the Italian fashion house yet again for another feathered frock — this time of the wedding variety?
We're not totally convinced that a wedding is happening, but either way, we’re keeping our eyes peeled for a better look at her birthday dress. You can take our word for this, though: if a Jenner-Scott wedding does commence, her dress isn't about to be off the rack from Saks.
