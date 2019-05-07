Kylie Jenner Matched Her Purple Wig To Her Gown At The Met Gala

If there's anyone who knows how to go all out for a red carpet, it's Kylie Jenner. The lip kit queen wore a sheer bedazzled custom Versace lilac dress for the biggest night in fashion. The frock was a nod to the Met Gala camp theme with the obvious feathers and matching purple wig, but it still felt perfectly pulled together and stylish. And can we take a moment to pay homage because we can't help but think of camp icon Lil Kim's epic purple jumpsuit at the VMAs in 1999 when we look at Kylie's outfit? Head-to-toe monochrome? Oodles of feathers? The similarities are endless.
Kylie's knockout look isn't a surprise for witnesses of Kylie's confident style evolution. From extra skinny shades last year to the beaded Balmain that cut her legs in 2016, Jenner knows how to command attention on the red carpet.
Sure the beauty mogul is consistent on the red carpet with flattering, form-fitting gowns (much like her sister Kim), but Kylie is proving that she has some tricks up her sleeve, too. Let's not forget the bubblegum pink Balmain jumpsuit pulled straight off of the haute couture runway that she wore to the Grammys earlier this year. We have a feeling the business mogul is getting more and more experimental with her looks — and this Met Gala outfit is a start.
