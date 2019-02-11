Kylie Jenner's Haute Couture Look On The Grammys Red Carpet Is One We Can Get Behind

Kylie Jenner might have a one-year-old at home and a billion dollar cosmetics line to run, but that didn't stop her from showing up to her first ever Grammy Awards red carpet looking 10/10 in head-to-toe Balmain Haute Couture.
There to support her rumored fiancé, baby daddy and triple-Grammy-nominated beau, Travis Scott, Jenner wore a bubblegum pink jumpsuit taken straight from Paris, where it made its runway debut less than a month ago during Haute Couture Fashion Week. With a high neckline, exaggerated sleeves and oversized fit, the one-piece wasn't exactly what we'd expect to see on the 21-year-old. However, while we're always behind the youngest Jenner sister and her fashion choices, this one might go down as our absolute favorite so far.
It's a major switch-up from what the Lip Kit queen wore just last night to a pre-Grammy bash alongside her man. For a pre-party on Saturday, Kylie looked very Kim and very Old Hollywood glam in a red, satin gown with a high slit.
But back to tonight's game-changing look. Could this be Kylie's first foray into high fashion? We hardly expect her to ditch her entire collection of body-con dresses, cropped tank tops and Fashion Nova jeans for haute couture, but after seeing tonight's look, we can't help but get our hopes up about what's next for the beauty mogul. Now that the floodgates are open, the options are endless. Could it be Kylie in Valentino haute couture? Commes des Garcons? We'll see you at the next red carpet to discuss.
