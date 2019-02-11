Kylie Jenner's Haute Couture Look On The Grammys Red Carpet Is One We Can Get Behind

But back to tonight's game-changing look. Could this be Kylie's first foray into high fashion? We hardly expect her to ditch her entire collection of body-con dresses, cropped tank tops and Fashion Nova jeans for haute couture, but after seeing tonight's look, we can't help but get our hopes up about what's next for the beauty mogul. Now that the floodgates are open, the options are endless. Could it be Kylie in Valentino haute couture? Commes des Garcons? We'll see you at the next red carpet to discuss.