Update: The rest of the world might be confused about what Sophie Turner actually wore for her impromptu nuptials to Joe Jonas last night – but we're not. Turner chose a silk Bevza jumpsuit paired with gold sandals courtesy of Loeffler Randall. Click ahead for some equally as chic similar styles.
The Starks never do the expected thing — Arya's surprise appearance in Godswood proves that. But after hearing about Sophie Turner's latest rendezvous in Vegas, we can't help but think that the youngest Stark sister was just majorly out done by her big sis.
A mere 8 hours ago, news broke (on none other than Diplo's Instagram... casual) that Sophie Turner (a.k.a. Sansa Stark) and Joe Jonas eloped last night in a 24-hour wedding chapel. There was Elvis, a very Game of Thrones-esque backdrop, and three Joe Bros standing at the alter looking dapper as hell. But if we're being totally honest, it was her dress that has us most excited.
After watching and re-watching Diplo's story, we've come to the conclusion that Turner chose a very classic, very her, white, belted slip dress to exchange her vows in. Add to that some delicate ruffle details, the likelihood that it's Louis Vuitton (she is a brand ambassador after all), and a simple mid-length veil, and we can officially say that Sophie Turner just inspired a ton of wedding looks for the season ahead. So to toast the happy couple, we've rounded up all the white slip dresses that you can score for your impending nuptials. Check them out in mix above.
