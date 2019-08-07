Kylie Jenner Was Spotted With A Wedding Dress, So Is She Getting Married This Weekend?

Kylie Jenner's birthday gift to herself is trolling all of America. TMZ photographed the celeb boarding the plane that will take to to her luxury yacht birthday bash, and she had what looks a lot like a wedding dress in tow. In one of the many pics posted by the outlet, an airport employee is caring two garment bags, one with a white, fluffy train dangling out of it, and another containing what could be a suit. This, of course, begs the question of whether or not a wedding between Jenner and Travis Scott will be going down on this birthday trip (Scott's note to Jenner after he filled her house with roses did say "we're just getting started"), but TMZ says this is likely just a cheeky troll from the youngest Kardashian-Jenner.
First off, sources told the outlet that no wedding is planned for the trip, which is supported by the fact that while Scott, baby Stormi, Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Corey Gamble, her assistant, and friends Stassi Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer boarded the plane, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian won't be part of the trip. Meanwhile, Kourtney may be meeting up with the party after her own European vacation. Jenner certainly wouldn't get married without her sisters by her side.
Instead, this is likely just Jenner using paparazzi to have a little fun. Or, she's just going to be wearing a white, fluffy dress during the trip — no wedding necessary.
Plus, a wedding isn't the thing we should most be on the lookout from the couple. Over the past few months, they've relentlessly teased the public about the possibility of Baby #2, with Jenner even writing in her birthday post for Scott back in April that they should "fuck around and have another baby."
Since then, pregnancy watch has been at an all-time high. It's enough to make anyone jet off on a boat into the ocean. In Jenner's case, a $25 million one.
