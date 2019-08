Kylie Jenner Was Spotted With A Wedding Dress, So Is She Getting Married This Weekend?

Kylie Jenner's birthday gift to herself is trolling all of America. TMZ photographed the celeb boarding the plane that will take to to her luxury yacht birthday bash, and she had what looks a lot like a wedding dress in tow . In one of the many pics posted by the outlet, an airport employee is caring two garment bags, one with a white, fluffy train dangling out of it, and another containing what could be a suit. This, of course, begs the question of whether or not a wedding between Jenner and Travis Scott will be going down on this birthday trip (Scott's note to Jenner after he filled her house with roses did say "we're just getting started"), but TMZ says this is likely just a cheeky troll from the youngest Kardashian-Jenner.