Did Kylie Jenner Just Low-Key Hint That She’s Pregnant Again?

A new Instagram photo of Kylie Jenner has some people wondering if she’s hinting at another pregnancy.
In the pic, shared by Khloé Kardashian, Jenner is wearing a bra, a sheer sequin leotard, and angel wings (par for the course for her, really), but also has her hands on her belly. Hmm!! What’s more, Kardashian captioned the photo with a baby angel emoji, and Jenner commented on the post, “Oh hi mommy.”
Now, Jenner already happens to be a mommy (you may have heard of her daughter, Stormi), so she may have simply been referring to herself in the third person. But the combination of her comment, the emoji caption from her sister, and Jenner’s Meghan Markle-style tummy touching has a few Instagram commenters speculating as to whether or not this means Jenner is pregnant again.
Advertisement
“Pregnant With Baby #2 why would she use that emoji!!” @misspearl_85 wrote.
“Ky gonna have that baby in less than 6 months you'll see,” @dddd.41 wrote.
It’s not outside the realm of possibility. Jenner is not exactly on Taylor Swift’s level as far as coded Instagram messaging goes, but this is a pretty simple tease to throw out, especially when you consider that Jenner has supposedly been ready to have another child since January.
Basically? This post could mean nothing at all, or it could be the thing we all turn to in a few months when a pregnancy is announced as a big sign we all should have seen coming. Only time will tell.
Advertisement