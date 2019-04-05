Get ready to throw out your old, sweat-stained resistance bands and dusty boxing gloves. Because, while the world doesn't exactly need another fitness brand on the market, reality star Khloé Kardashian may be tossing her hat into the already congested ring. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is reportedly launching a fitness gear line called “KHLO-FIT,” according to documents obtained by The Blast.
Kardashian — who’s carved out a name for herself in the wellness space with her book “Strong Looks Better Naked” and her show “Revenge Body” — filed a trademark application for “manually operated fitness equipment,” according to The Blast. There are no official details yet, but the KHLO-FIT line may include weights, resistance bands, punching bags, and exercise benches, among other gym-time staples, according to The Blast’s documents.
Kardashian hasn’t officially announced the launch of her latest business venture yet, and her agent’s office hasn’t yet returned a call and email requesting comment. But the line wouldn’t be off brand for the star.
"You don't need a gym membership or a trainer to work out. There's a ton of small, relatively inexpensive equipment you can buy to create your own home gym," Kardashian wrote in a blog post that’s since been deleted, according to Insider.
She’s also known for posting workouts utilizing fitness gear. For example, she’s posted Instagram’s about training with a BOSU ball, which can enhance moves like a plank to enhance stability and flexibility. She also has a legendary closet full of impeccably organized fitness gear.
We’ll be on the edge of our exercise bench awaiting more details on what could be the next big workout line.
