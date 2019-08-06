It should not surprise you that Kylie Jenner is one of those people who celebrates her birthday all month long, and the festivities kicked off on Monday night when she posted a video of the floor of her house looking even more extravagant than usual: It was covered in thousands and thousands of rose petals.
While Jenner's actual birthday is August 10, she kicked things off with a handful of videos posted to her Instagram Story. In the clips, Jenner and daughter Stormi frolic through the petals, which are several layers deep and triggering my allergies just thinking about them.
"My house is covered in ROSES!" she captioned a video of her floor carpeted in the red flower. "@travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg."
In one, she holds up Scott's card, which reads "We're just getting started." I'm already exhausted. If your birthday celebration begins with something as extravagant as this, then you better buckle up — and in Jenner's case, put on a life jacket, because the next leg of her birthday party has already been revealed.
According to TMZ, Jenner has rented a $250 million dollar luxury yacht called Tranquility that's reportedly 300 feet long, equipped with a 29-person crew, costs $1.2 million a week, and is traveling to ports in the Mediterranean. While traveling, up to 22 guests can enjoy a sauna, helipad, beauty salon, theater, steam room, Jacuzzi, and swimming pool. However, what's its policy on roses?
And even still, this likely isn't the last we'll hear of Jenner's lavish celebrations. After all, she threw Scott an Avengers party and gas-station themed birthday bash in honor of his Air Jordan collab with Nike, and also got him a car. But what do you get the billionaire who has everything? I'm sure Scott has found the answer. Her birthday month, like Jenner herself, is still young.
